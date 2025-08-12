Left Menu

East-West Corridor: Transforming Lucknow's Metro Connectivity

The East-West Corridor, a 11.165-kilometre metro project in Lucknow, is set to improve connectivity between Charbagh and Vasant Kunj. It features 12 stations with significant elevated and underground sections. Approved by the Cabinet and UPMRC, the corridor aims to integrate with the current North-South Corridor, boosting transit access across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:45 IST
East-West Corridor: Transforming Lucknow's Metro Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) announced plans to initiate tender processes for the East-West Corridor, part of Lucknow's growing metro network. Approved earlier this year by the state government and Union Cabinet, this 11.165-kilometre project connects Charbagh to Vasant Kunj and entails significant investments to boost urban transit.

With a total of 12 stations, this corridor will integrate an interchange at Charbagh with the existing North-South line, offering seamless connectivity. This strategic expansion will not only enhance transit options but also greatly improve access to densely populated areas, heritage sites, and newly developing zones such as Vasant Kunj.

Officials, including UPMRC Managing Director Sushil Kumar, highlight the benefits of this new route, which promises to facilitate a world-class travel experience and connect both historic and contemporary Lucknow, enriching the cultural and economic fabric of the region. The completion of this corridor marks another significant stride in the ongoing metro expansion efforts across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025