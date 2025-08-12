East-West Corridor: Transforming Lucknow's Metro Connectivity
The East-West Corridor, a 11.165-kilometre metro project in Lucknow, is set to improve connectivity between Charbagh and Vasant Kunj. It features 12 stations with significant elevated and underground sections. Approved by the Cabinet and UPMRC, the corridor aims to integrate with the current North-South Corridor, boosting transit access across the city.
The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) announced plans to initiate tender processes for the East-West Corridor, part of Lucknow's growing metro network. Approved earlier this year by the state government and Union Cabinet, this 11.165-kilometre project connects Charbagh to Vasant Kunj and entails significant investments to boost urban transit.
With a total of 12 stations, this corridor will integrate an interchange at Charbagh with the existing North-South line, offering seamless connectivity. This strategic expansion will not only enhance transit options but also greatly improve access to densely populated areas, heritage sites, and newly developing zones such as Vasant Kunj.
Officials, including UPMRC Managing Director Sushil Kumar, highlight the benefits of this new route, which promises to facilitate a world-class travel experience and connect both historic and contemporary Lucknow, enriching the cultural and economic fabric of the region. The completion of this corridor marks another significant stride in the ongoing metro expansion efforts across the city.

