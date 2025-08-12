Left Menu

Jammu Region Braces for Flood Chaos as Heavy Rains Persist

Heavy rains in the Jammu region triggered flash floods, damaging structures and closing roads. Authorities have shut schools and issued alerts. Significant rainfall was recorded, causing landslides and road blockages. Efforts are ongoing to manage the situation, with weather forecasts predicting more rain and thunderstorms in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:12 IST
Heavy rain continued to batter the Jammu region, causing flash floods that wreaked havoc on infrastructure and necessitated the closure of several inter-district roads, according to official reports released on Tuesday.

Responding to the dangerous weather conditions, authorities in the districts of Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch announced the closure of schools. A deluge of rain was documented between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, with Reasi being hardest hit at 284 mm.

Consequent flash floods led to landslides and mudslides. Affected areas included portions of houses and school facilities, while some roads experienced significant blockages and closures due to debris. The authorities are in alert mode, urging residents to remain cautious around water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

