Jammu Region Braces for Flood Chaos as Heavy Rains Persist

Heavy rain continued to batter the Jammu region, causing flash floods that wreaked havoc on infrastructure and necessitated the closure of several inter-district roads, according to official reports released on Tuesday.

Responding to the dangerous weather conditions, authorities in the districts of Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch announced the closure of schools. A deluge of rain was documented between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, with Reasi being hardest hit at 284 mm.

Consequent flash floods led to landslides and mudslides. Affected areas included portions of houses and school facilities, while some roads experienced significant blockages and closures due to debris. The authorities are in alert mode, urging residents to remain cautious around water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)