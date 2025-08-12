Haryana Urban Development Boost: CM's New Directives

Left Menu

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has mandated transparent and efficient tendering for urban beautification projects in a bid to improve infrastructure. An SOP for streamlined processes will aid in timely project execution. Projects worth Rs 342 crore have been approved, aiming at enhancing public spaces and promoting tourism.

Chandigarh | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:38 IST
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has issued directives for a transparent and efficient tender process in civil works to fast-track urban development and beautification. His directives aim to ensure projects are executed without delay and with adherence to quality standards.

In a high-powered works purchase committee meeting in Panchkula, projects worth approximately Rs 342 crore were sanctioned. The meeting involved negotiations leading to savings of around Rs 11.90 crore. Emphasizing quality, Saini declared that while superior-performing contractors will be rewarded, substandard work will face strict action.

Projects approved include Rs 15.30 crore for Karnal's Divya Nagar Yojana, targeting road and park beautification, and Rs 13.92 crore for Rohtak's Dairy Complex development. Additionally, Rs 13.50 crore for the Gurugram Shree Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Complex redevelopment aims to boost religious tourism, enhancing the environment for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

