Left Menu

The Hidden Crisis: How Climate Change is Decimating Tropical Bird Populations

Research indicates climate change, exacerbated by extreme weather, threatens tropical birds severely. Extreme heat events have cut tropical bird populations by 25-38% since 1950. The study highlights the urgent need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and revising conservation strategies to focus on extreme weather impacts over mere trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:25 IST
The Hidden Crisis: How Climate Change is Decimating Tropical Bird Populations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an alarming new study, Brisbane researchers have unveiled how human-driven climate change is endangering tropical birds. The research shows that extreme heat events have significantly reduced bird populations in tropical regions by 25-38% since 1950.

Investigating over 3,000 bird populations globally, the study combined extensive scientific observations with detailed climate data dating back to 1940. This comprehensive analysis reveals that birds now experience dangerously hot days far more frequently than in the past, which significantly impacts their survival and reproduction.

The research emphasizes that addressing climate change is critical for conserving biodiversity. The authors urge immediate action to reduce greenhouse emissions and adapt conservation strategies to address these acute climate threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025