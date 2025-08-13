The Hidden Crisis: How Climate Change is Decimating Tropical Bird Populations

In an alarming new study, Brisbane researchers have unveiled how human-driven climate change is endangering tropical birds. The research shows that extreme heat events have significantly reduced bird populations in tropical regions by 25-38% since 1950.

Investigating over 3,000 bird populations globally, the study combined extensive scientific observations with detailed climate data dating back to 1940. This comprehensive analysis reveals that birds now experience dangerously hot days far more frequently than in the past, which significantly impacts their survival and reproduction.

The research emphasizes that addressing climate change is critical for conserving biodiversity. The authors urge immediate action to reduce greenhouse emissions and adapt conservation strategies to address these acute climate threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)