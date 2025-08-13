Typhoon Podul Pummels Southeast Taiwan, Threatens Agriculture
Typhoon Podul made landfall in Taiwan, leading to school and office closures. The storm moved across the southern part of the island at 36 km/h, with heavy rains posing a threat to agriculture. Recovery crews are on alert as affected areas brace for potential flooding and crop damage.
Typhoon Podul swept into Taiwan on Wednesday, compelling authorities to shut down schools and government offices due to the severe rain threatening the island's southeast agricultural sector.
Striking Taitung county shortly after noon, the typhoon raced across the island's southern regions, with the Central Weather Administration projecting its movement toward the Taiwan Strait and eventually China by late afternoon.
While the initial reports indicate high waves and strong winds, major rain hasn't yet materialized, leaving officials uncertain about the storm's potential severity. Past experiences suggest that such typhoons typically weaken after hitting Taiwan's Central Mountain Range before moving toward the Chinese coast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
