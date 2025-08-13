Left Menu

Battle for a Pristine Yamuna: Delhi's Plea for Territorial Army Deployment

The Delhi government has requested the deployment of the Territorial Army along the Yamuna River to prevent dumping and maintain cleanliness. Water Minister Parvesh Verma emphasized the importance of public awareness and proper waste disposal during a cleanliness drive, hoping for a swift approval from the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:50 IST
Battle for a Pristine Yamuna: Delhi's Plea for Territorial Army Deployment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has officially appealed to the Centre for the deployment of the Territorial Army along the Yamuna River banks, Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Wednesday. The initiative aims to protect the river from pollution caused by littering, dumping, and other harmful activities.

During the 'Delhi to Kude se Azadi' cleanliness drive, Verma visited Yamuna Ghat near ITO and urged citizens to refrain from littering, particularly with plastic bags, which are commonly left along the river during prayer activities. The minister emphasized the need for public cooperation in disposing of waste at designated spots.

A proposal awaiting approval outlines the role of the Territorial Army in safeguarding the river. Originally put forth in April, this plan reflects the Delhi government's ongoing commitment to river conservation and public awareness efforts.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025