Battle for a Pristine Yamuna: Delhi's Plea for Territorial Army Deployment

The Delhi government has officially appealed to the Centre for the deployment of the Territorial Army along the Yamuna River banks, Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Wednesday. The initiative aims to protect the river from pollution caused by littering, dumping, and other harmful activities.

During the 'Delhi to Kude se Azadi' cleanliness drive, Verma visited Yamuna Ghat near ITO and urged citizens to refrain from littering, particularly with plastic bags, which are commonly left along the river during prayer activities. The minister emphasized the need for public cooperation in disposing of waste at designated spots.

A proposal awaiting approval outlines the role of the Territorial Army in safeguarding the river. Originally put forth in April, this plan reflects the Delhi government's ongoing commitment to river conservation and public awareness efforts.