Mizoram MP Pushes for Faster Roads and Resolution of Land Issues

In a pressing appeal to the Border Roads Organisation, Mizoram's sole Lok Sabha representative, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, has highlighted the urgent need to accelerate infrastructure projects within the state.

After meeting with BRO Director General Lt. Gen. Raghu Srinivasan in New Delhi, Vanlalhmangaiha stressed the importance of swiftly completing road constructions and other developmental initiatives currently stalled or progressing slowly due to unresolved issues.

The MP specifically urged the resumption of concrete bridge constructions and the resolution of land acquisition disputes in Lawngtlai, Siaha, and Champhai districts, while also highlighting Rs 82 lakh in pending compensation related to the Tipa-Laki-Lope-Lopu road project. In response, Srinivasan assured immediate actions and a future visit to Mizoram for project inspection.

