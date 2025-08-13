Sanklang Bridge Restores Sikkim's Vital Road Connectivity

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has officially opened the Sanklang modular bridge over the Teesta River, reestablishing important road connectivity in north Sikkim, officials announced on Wednesday. The bridge, inaugurated by MLA Dzongu Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, is a crucial link for the residents of Dzongu as well as the upper regions of north Sikkim, including Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung, according to an official release.

This high-altitude modular bridge was constructed amidst some of the most challenging weather conditions and terrain, highlighting the dedication and skill of the engineers involved, officials noted.

Previously, two bridges were destroyed by the Teesta River due to heavy rainfall and flash floods, severely impacting Mangan district and surrounding areas. The reopening of the bridge is expected to facilitate the seamless resumption of essential supplies, emergency services, and tourism to the upper regions of north Sikkim, providing a considerable boost to local livelihoods and regional stability.

