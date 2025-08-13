Downpour Disrupts Telangana: Roads Flooded, Flights Diverted

Telangana faced severe disruption as heavy rains inundated the region on Wednesday. The downpour resulted in waterlogging on main roads and overflowing water bodies, creating hazardous conditions. Flights at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were either cancelled or diverted due to adverse weather, affecting numerous passengers.

Rescue operations were in full swing as Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) personnel saved a man from a stormwater drain mishap. Meanwhile, in Siddipet district, an electric lineman, Haimuddin, demonstrated bravery by restoring power amid the floods, receiving commendation from Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The India Meteorological Department warned of very heavy rainfall in coming days, particularly in several districts. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to be on high alert, urging them to safeguard human lives and livestock, with all leaves for officials cancelled to ensure readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)