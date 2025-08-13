Left Menu

Downpour Disrupts Telangana: Roads Flooded, Flights Diverted

Heavy rains in Telangana caused waterlogging and overflow of water bodies, disrupting normal life and leading to flight cancellations. HYDRAA personnel and government agencies worked to clear flooded roads, while a lineman bravely repaired a snapped wire. The Met Centre forecasts further heavy rainfall, prompting preparatory measures by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:09 IST
Downpour Disrupts Telangana: Roads Flooded, Flights Diverted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana faced severe disruption as heavy rains inundated the region on Wednesday. The downpour resulted in waterlogging on main roads and overflowing water bodies, creating hazardous conditions. Flights at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport were either cancelled or diverted due to adverse weather, affecting numerous passengers.

Rescue operations were in full swing as Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) personnel saved a man from a stormwater drain mishap. Meanwhile, in Siddipet district, an electric lineman, Haimuddin, demonstrated bravery by restoring power amid the floods, receiving commendation from Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The India Meteorological Department warned of very heavy rainfall in coming days, particularly in several districts. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to be on high alert, urging them to safeguard human lives and livestock, with all leaves for officials cancelled to ensure readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025