Torrential Rains Confront Vijayawada: Tragedy Strikes Amidst Downpour

Vijayawada experienced severe rainfall that led to significant waterlogging and the unfortunate death of a 51-year-old man, Rao, who fell into an unsecured drainage. Authorities have advised relocation for residents in vulnerable areas and are monitoring flood inflows. Precautionary measures are being implemented as directed by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Vijayawada, relentless rains have resulted in extensive waterlogging across the city, claiming the life of a 51-year-old man, identified as Rao. Rao tragically fell into an open drainage during the deluge, as reported by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Thursday.

The VMC revealed that drainage cleaning efforts were underway near Gulammohiddin Street when the incident occurred due to severe water accumulation caused by rains starting Tuesday night. Streets were inundated with water rising up to three feet, exacerbating the tragedy.

In light of this event, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged officials to enforce precautionary measures vigilantly. Special attention is being given to monitoring potential flood inflows in the Krishna River basin to prevent further mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

