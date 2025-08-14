Cloudburst Chaos: Kishtwar on Edge

A devastating cloudburst ripped through the Paddar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, leaving authorities worried about potential casualties. The calamity struck Chositi, prompting immediate government actions.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh reported communication with Kishtwar's Deputy Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, about the disaster. "A massive Cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site," he expressed on X.

Emergency operations for damage evaluation, rescue missions, and medical management are underway. As the situation develops, further updates are anticipated from the ground.

