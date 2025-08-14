Tragedy Strikes: Cloudburst in Kishtwar Alters Yatra Plans

A devastating cloudburst struck Chasoti village in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, leading to fears that at least 10 individuals have lost their lives, according to officials. Chasoti is the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata shrine, and the incident has prompted officials to suspend the annual yatra to the shrine.

Rescue and relief operations have been set in motion as authorities, including the Civil Defense, Police, Army, NDRF, and SDRF, converge on the affected site. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha extended condolences to the bereaved families and urged for swift recovery efforts for the injured, highlighting the combined efforts of all departments involved in the response.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma are actively involved in coordinating the relief efforts. Officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, are managing the situation on the ground as the team led by Padder's Sub-divisional Magistrate confirmed the initial reports of casualties.

