Bisleri's Greener Promise: Reviving Nature and Communities
Bisleri International has launched a CSR initiative, 'Bisleri Greener Promise', focusing on environmental restoration and community engagement. This includes rejuvenating a pond and setting up a Biodiversity Park in Abupur Village, Ghaziabad. Key elements include door-to-door plastic waste collection and promoting biodiversity to create a sustainable future.
In a bid to promote environmental restoration, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has initiated the 'Bisleri Greener Promise', introducing a rejuvenated pond and a new Biodiversity Park in Abupur Village, Ghaziabad. The project aims for sustainable community involvement alongside ecosystem revival.
A major aspect of the initiative involves a door-to-door plastic waste collection program in collaboration with the NGO, IPCA. This program ensures proper plastic waste management, recycling, and cleanliness across the village, contributing to Bisleri's vision of a 'Zero Plastic to Landfill Village'.
As part of the park's development and environmental strategy, the area now boasts diverse plant life, aiming to combat air pollution and enhance biodiversity. The initiatives are part of Bisleri's broader strategy for a cleaner, sustainable environment, aligning with their long-standing values of sustainability and community well-being.
