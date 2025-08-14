Left Menu

Bisleri's Greener Promise: Reviving Nature and Communities

Bisleri International has launched a CSR initiative, 'Bisleri Greener Promise', focusing on environmental restoration and community engagement. This includes rejuvenating a pond and setting up a Biodiversity Park in Abupur Village, Ghaziabad. Key elements include door-to-door plastic waste collection and promoting biodiversity to create a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:03 IST
Bisleri's Greener Promise: Reviving Nature and Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote environmental restoration, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has initiated the 'Bisleri Greener Promise', introducing a rejuvenated pond and a new Biodiversity Park in Abupur Village, Ghaziabad. The project aims for sustainable community involvement alongside ecosystem revival.

A major aspect of the initiative involves a door-to-door plastic waste collection program in collaboration with the NGO, IPCA. This program ensures proper plastic waste management, recycling, and cleanliness across the village, contributing to Bisleri's vision of a 'Zero Plastic to Landfill Village'.

As part of the park's development and environmental strategy, the area now boasts diverse plant life, aiming to combat air pollution and enhance biodiversity. The initiatives are part of Bisleri's broader strategy for a cleaner, sustainable environment, aligning with their long-standing values of sustainability and community well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025