Left Menu

Tropical Storm Podul: South China and Hong Kong Disrupted by Torrential Rain

Tropical Storm Podul has caused severe disruption in southern China and Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, authorities issued a black rainstorm warning, leading to cancellations of flights, school closures, and a postponed hearing of Jimmy Lai. Southern China faced flooding, flight cancellations, and infrastructure disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:55 IST
Tropical Storm Podul: South China and Hong Kong Disrupted by Torrential Rain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The onset of Tropical Storm Podul has wreaked havoc across southern China and Hong Kong, unleashing torrents of rain and causing widespread disruption. In Hong Kong, the government's highest-level 'black' rainstorm warning resulted in curtailed activities, including the cancellation of media tycoon Jimmy Lai's court hearing.

The storm did not spare southern China, which is already grappling with last week's historic downpours. The provinces of Guangdong, Hunan, and Jiangxi bore the brunt as airports reported approximately 20% flight cancellations, affecting sectors like the key textile hub of Quanzhou. The economic impact is concerning, with analysts cautioning about the growing challenges posed by extreme weather.

China's disaster management efforts led to a fresh infusion of 430 million yuan ($59.9 million) for relief operations. The scale of the rainfall has been unprecedented, prompting authorities to discharge over a million cubic meters of water from a Guangdong reservoir. As Podul continues to pummel the region, experts are advocating for heightened infrastructure readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025