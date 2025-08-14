Tropical Storm Podul: South China and Hong Kong Disrupted by Torrential Rain

The onset of Tropical Storm Podul has wreaked havoc across southern China and Hong Kong, unleashing torrents of rain and causing widespread disruption. In Hong Kong, the government's highest-level 'black' rainstorm warning resulted in curtailed activities, including the cancellation of media tycoon Jimmy Lai's court hearing.

The storm did not spare southern China, which is already grappling with last week's historic downpours. The provinces of Guangdong, Hunan, and Jiangxi bore the brunt as airports reported approximately 20% flight cancellations, affecting sectors like the key textile hub of Quanzhou. The economic impact is concerning, with analysts cautioning about the growing challenges posed by extreme weather.

China's disaster management efforts led to a fresh infusion of 430 million yuan ($59.9 million) for relief operations. The scale of the rainfall has been unprecedented, prompting authorities to discharge over a million cubic meters of water from a Guangdong reservoir. As Podul continues to pummel the region, experts are advocating for heightened infrastructure readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)