Tragedy in Indian Kashmir: Pilgrims Feared Lost in Devastating Cloudburst

A devastating cloudburst in Chasoti, Kishtwar district, Indian Kashmir, resulted in the tragic loss of at least 34 lives, with over 200 people missing. The disaster unfolded amid a popular pilgrimage to the high-altitude Machail Mata shrine, with heavy rain striking the area during a crucial moment.

The calamity hit shortly after a similar disaster in Uttarakhand, underscoring the region's vulnerability to severe weather. Pilgrims who had paused at a community kitchen were swept away by sudden floods, highlighting the sudden and dangerous impact of such events.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, involving local police, disaster response teams, and military assistance. The Indian Meteorological Department defines a cloudburst as severe rain exceeding 100 mm within an hour, often leading to catastrophic outcomes in mountainous terrains. Authorities are urging precaution as more intense rainfall is forecasted.

(With inputs from agencies.)