Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: AAP Blames BJP for Monsoon Mismanagement

The AAP has criticized the BJP government for severe waterlogging issues in Delhi following heavy rain, pointing to poor monsoon preparedness. This sparked verbal clashes between the two parties. AAP leaders, including Atishi, demanded accountability from PWD Minister Parvesh Verma after incidents caused by the rain, calling for better infrastructure and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:17 IST
Delhi Drenched: AAP Blames BJP for Monsoon Mismanagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fiercely criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration for the severe waterlogging issues plaguing Delhi after heavy rainfall. The party has raised serious questions about the existing infrastructure and the perceived lack of preparation for monsoon-related challenges.

Former Chief Minister Atishi and other AAP members have publicly shared visuals depicting inundated streets and criticized the BJP for declaring the city ill-prepared for seasonal downpours. The rhetoric has intensified with claims of a '12-year loot' lying at the feet of the former AAP government, according to Delhi's Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra.

In light of these incidents, Atishi has called for the dismissal of Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, holding him accountable for a tragic incident resulting from a tree fall, reflecting broader concerns about infrastructure safety and governance. The ongoing monsoon woes have drawn attention to the need for better foresight and strategies in managing the capital's infrastructure under adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025