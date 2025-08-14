Delhi Drenched: AAP Blames BJP for Monsoon Mismanagement
The AAP has criticized the BJP government for severe waterlogging issues in Delhi following heavy rain, pointing to poor monsoon preparedness. This sparked verbal clashes between the two parties. AAP leaders, including Atishi, demanded accountability from PWD Minister Parvesh Verma after incidents caused by the rain, calling for better infrastructure and governance.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fiercely criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration for the severe waterlogging issues plaguing Delhi after heavy rainfall. The party has raised serious questions about the existing infrastructure and the perceived lack of preparation for monsoon-related challenges.
Former Chief Minister Atishi and other AAP members have publicly shared visuals depicting inundated streets and criticized the BJP for declaring the city ill-prepared for seasonal downpours. The rhetoric has intensified with claims of a '12-year loot' lying at the feet of the former AAP government, according to Delhi's Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra.
In light of these incidents, Atishi has called for the dismissal of Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, holding him accountable for a tragic incident resulting from a tree fall, reflecting broader concerns about infrastructure safety and governance. The ongoing monsoon woes have drawn attention to the need for better foresight and strategies in managing the capital's infrastructure under adverse weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
