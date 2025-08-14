Left Menu

Delhi CM Orders Urgent Tree Safety Audit After Tragic Incident

Following a fatal tree uprooting incident in Kalkaji, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated a swift review and action plan to identify and mitigate risks posed by hazardous trees. Emphasizing preventive measures, Gupta aims to avoid future accidents and safeguard public safety during the volatile monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:10 IST
Delhi CM Orders Urgent Tree Safety Audit After Tragic Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a tragic incident involving the death of a man due to a tree uprooting in Kalkaji, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has acted decisively, directing road-owning departments to urgently identify and deal with trees that may endanger public safety.

Gupta has instructed these departments to prune, remove, or transplant trees as necessary, particularly in high-traffic areas, according to an official statement. The incident occurred when a massive tree, situated in the middle of a Kalkaji road, fell amid rainfall on Thursday morning, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old man and his daughter sustaining serious injuries, police reported.

Highlighting the increased responsibilities during the monsoon season—when strong winds and heavy rains exacerbate the hazard presented by large, decaying trees—Gupta stressed the importance of maintenance and timely intervention. She reiterated the administration's commitment to preventing future tragedies while ensuring seamless traffic flow and protecting vital public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025