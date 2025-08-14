Delhi CM Orders Urgent Tree Safety Audit After Tragic Incident
Following a fatal tree uprooting incident in Kalkaji, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has mandated a swift review and action plan to identify and mitigate risks posed by hazardous trees. Emphasizing preventive measures, Gupta aims to avoid future accidents and safeguard public safety during the volatile monsoon season.
In response to a tragic incident involving the death of a man due to a tree uprooting in Kalkaji, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has acted decisively, directing road-owning departments to urgently identify and deal with trees that may endanger public safety.
Gupta has instructed these departments to prune, remove, or transplant trees as necessary, particularly in high-traffic areas, according to an official statement. The incident occurred when a massive tree, situated in the middle of a Kalkaji road, fell amid rainfall on Thursday morning, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old man and his daughter sustaining serious injuries, police reported.
Highlighting the increased responsibilities during the monsoon season—when strong winds and heavy rains exacerbate the hazard presented by large, decaying trees—Gupta stressed the importance of maintenance and timely intervention. She reiterated the administration's commitment to preventing future tragedies while ensuring seamless traffic flow and protecting vital public services.
