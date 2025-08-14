Delhi’s Surprising Rainfall Turnaround in 2025

In a stark weather contrast, Delhi has already surpassed its annual average rainfall in 2025, reaching 818.1 mm as of Thursday, with more than four months still remaining in the year. This figure trumps the typical annual expectation of 774.4 mm, highlighting unprecedented shifts in the city's weather patterns.

Forecasts suggest that light showers will continue at least until August 20, including brief spells on Independence Day. Remarkably, the Safdarjung observatory recorded significant rainfall on Thursday, contributing to August's total of 254.8 mm, exceeding its usual monthly average.

The city witnessed a dramatic turn in its weather, moving from a near drought in the initial months to record-breaking rainfall. May set a record with 186.4 mm, a sixfold increase from the norm, followed by excessive rainfall in June and July. Temperatures also dipped below normal under persistent cloud cover.