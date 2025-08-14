Left Menu

Delhi’s Surprising Rainfall Turnaround in 2025

Delhi has surpassed its annual average rainfall in 2025, reaching 818.1 mm with over four months left in the year. This exceeds the yearly norm of 774.4 mm, marking the quickest crossover since 2021. Initially dry, the city has seen significant rainfall since May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:11 IST
Delhi’s Surprising Rainfall Turnaround in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark weather contrast, Delhi has already surpassed its annual average rainfall in 2025, reaching 818.1 mm as of Thursday, with more than four months still remaining in the year. This figure trumps the typical annual expectation of 774.4 mm, highlighting unprecedented shifts in the city's weather patterns.

Forecasts suggest that light showers will continue at least until August 20, including brief spells on Independence Day. Remarkably, the Safdarjung observatory recorded significant rainfall on Thursday, contributing to August's total of 254.8 mm, exceeding its usual monthly average.

The city witnessed a dramatic turn in its weather, moving from a near drought in the initial months to record-breaking rainfall. May set a record with 186.4 mm, a sixfold increase from the norm, followed by excessive rainfall in June and July. Temperatures also dipped below normal under persistent cloud cover.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025