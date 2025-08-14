Catastrophic Cloudburst: Kishtwar's Tragic Tale of Devastation and Survival

Tragedy struck Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district as a powerful cloudburst unleashed massive chaos, resulting in a cataclysmic loss of life and property. At least 46 people, including security personnel, have died, and numerous others are still missing in the aftermath of the flash floods and mudslides.

The disaster left a heart-breaking trail of destruction with over 160 individuals rescued thus far, though many remain critically wounded. Villagers, army, and police personnel tirelessly worked to recover and aid victims buried beneath the debris, with medical facilities stretched to their limits in accommodating the injured.

The flooding dismantled essential infrastructure and household structures, sweeping away a security camp and vehicles, further intensifying locals' distress. The ongoing rescue and relief operations aim to mitigate the catastrophe's impact as authorities coordinate to provide timely assistance and promote safety across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)