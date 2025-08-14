Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Cloudburst in Indian Kashmir

A devastating cloudburst in Indian Kashmir has claimed the lives of at least 46 individuals, leaving more than 200 missing, according to local officials. The sudden downpour occurred in Chasoti town, Kishtwar district, along a popular pilgrimage route.

This tragedy comes just over a week after another severe flood and mudslide disaster in Uttarakhand. Among the washed-away facilities were a community kitchen and a security post crucial for local pilgrims traveling the Machail yatra to the revered Machail Mata temple.

Amid fears, local authorities, the army, and air force have launched extensive search and rescue operations. The weather service warns of heavy rains, increasing the risk of additional mudslides and flash floods in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)