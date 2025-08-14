Kishtwar's Tragic Cloudburst: A Community's Resilience

A devastating cloudburst struck the remote village of Chositi in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, unleashing flash floods that claimed at least 46 lives. The event, which left the community grappling with dire conditions, has sparked extensive search and rescue operations.

The floodwaters ravaged homes and lands, while emergency teams raced against time to recover mud-buried bodies and assist the injured. The village's plight underscores the recurring challenges faced by those living in disaster-prone mountains.

This tragic incident not only highlights the urgent need for resilient infrastructure but also exemplifies the courage and fortitude of the survivors. Community efforts and official responses continue as the village strives to recover from the catastrophe.

