Delhi Drenched: Torrential Downpour Paralyzes City with Flooding and Tragedy

Heavy rain in Delhi led to severe waterlogging, stranding vehicles and resulting in the deaths of three people. The rain caused traffic chaos as roads flooded and fallen trees impeded movement. The political fallout included criticism of the government's response, amidst ongoing allegations of oversight and mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:59 IST
Delhi Drenched: Torrential Downpour Paralyzes City with Flooding and Tragedy
Delhi was hit by heavy rains on Thursday, causing widespread waterlogging that left vehicles stranded for hours. Commuters waded through submerged roads, navigating their way around flooded areas.

Tragically, three lives were lost in rain-related incidents, including Sudhir Kumar, who died after a tree fell on him while riding a motorcycle with his daughter. Two young boys also perished when a wall collapsed on them in Vasant Vihar.

The city's political scene erupted with criticism as opposition leaders questioned the government's handling of the crisis, accusing it of failing to maintain essential infrastructure. The India Meteorological Department has issued a further rain alert, warning residents to brace for more downpours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

