Delhi Drenched: Torrential Downpour Paralyzes City with Flooding and Tragedy

Delhi was hit by heavy rains on Thursday, causing widespread waterlogging that left vehicles stranded for hours. Commuters waded through submerged roads, navigating their way around flooded areas.

Tragically, three lives were lost in rain-related incidents, including Sudhir Kumar, who died after a tree fell on him while riding a motorcycle with his daughter. Two young boys also perished when a wall collapsed on them in Vasant Vihar.

The city's political scene erupted with criticism as opposition leaders questioned the government's handling of the crisis, accusing it of failing to maintain essential infrastructure. The India Meteorological Department has issued a further rain alert, warning residents to brace for more downpours.

