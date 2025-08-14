Tragic Blaze in Thane: Rescue Ops Save 375, Claims One Life

A devastating fire erupted in the Balkum area of Thane on Thursday evening, tragically resulting in the death of one woman and injuring another individual, while 375 residents were successfully evacuated, according to officials.

Yasin Tadvi, the head of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell, reported that the blaze began in flat number 2203 around 6:40 pm, rapidly spreading to the floor's lobby.

Firefighters, disaster management, and police personnel worked diligently, extinguishing the fire by 7:58 pm. Sadly, 36-year-old Jayashree Thackeray succumbed to injuries upon arrival at Highland Hospital, while Rajendra Tiwari remains in a stable condition. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)