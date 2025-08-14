Left Menu

Tragic Blaze in Thane: Rescue Ops Save 375, Claims One Life

A fire in Thane's Balkum area resulted in one death and another injury, though 375 were rescued. The fire originated in flat 2203 and was extinguished after coordinated emergency responses. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze, which caused significant damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:40 IST
Tragic Blaze in Thane: Rescue Ops Save 375, Claims One Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted in the Balkum area of Thane on Thursday evening, tragically resulting in the death of one woman and injuring another individual, while 375 residents were successfully evacuated, according to officials.

Yasin Tadvi, the head of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell, reported that the blaze began in flat number 2203 around 6:40 pm, rapidly spreading to the floor's lobby.

Firefighters, disaster management, and police personnel worked diligently, extinguishing the fire by 7:58 pm. Sadly, 36-year-old Jayashree Thackeray succumbed to injuries upon arrival at Highland Hospital, while Rajendra Tiwari remains in a stable condition. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025