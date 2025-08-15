Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Himalayan Pilgrimage Ravaged by Flash Floods

Sudden heavy rains triggered devastating floods and landslides in Indian Kashmir, leaving at least 60 dead and more than 100 missing. The disaster struck Chasoti village as pilgrims gathered for the Machail Yatra. Rescue efforts are underway, with concerns of up to 150 people buried under debris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Himalayan Pilgrimage Ravaged by Flash Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least 60 people are confirmed dead following severe floods and landslides in Indian Kashmir, after sudden heavy rains struck the region. Authorities reported more than 100 missing. This natural disaster is the second in the Himalayas in just over a week.

Chasoti village was inundated by floodwaters and mudslides on Thursday. Pilgrims visiting the revered Machail Mata shrine were the most affected, with many swept away or trapped under debris. Rakesh Sharma, an injured pilgrim, described the chaotic scenes as people fell into the rapidly flowing Chenab River.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with workers using shovels and ropes to rescue those trapped. Concerns are mounting about another 100-150 individuals potentially buried. This incident follows a similar disaster in Uttarakhand, highlighting the increasing natural threats facing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025