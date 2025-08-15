Tragedy Strikes: Himalayan Pilgrimage Ravaged by Flash Floods

At least 60 people are confirmed dead following severe floods and landslides in Indian Kashmir, after sudden heavy rains struck the region. Authorities reported more than 100 missing. This natural disaster is the second in the Himalayas in just over a week.

Chasoti village was inundated by floodwaters and mudslides on Thursday. Pilgrims visiting the revered Machail Mata shrine were the most affected, with many swept away or trapped under debris. Rakesh Sharma, an injured pilgrim, described the chaotic scenes as people fell into the rapidly flowing Chenab River.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with workers using shovels and ropes to rescue those trapped. Concerns are mounting about another 100-150 individuals potentially buried. This incident follows a similar disaster in Uttarakhand, highlighting the increasing natural threats facing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)