Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Pakistan and PoK

At least 32 people have died and many are missing as torrential rains trigger deadly floods and landslides across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Rescue operations are ongoing in affected areas, where infrastructure damage is extensive and travel advisories have been issued.

Over the past 24 hours, heavy rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leaving at least 32 people dead and many more missing. The relentless downpour has led to flash floods and landslides, causing widespread destruction in multiple regions. Officials confirmed the death toll on Friday.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, severe weather has particularly affected the districts of Lower Dir, Bajaur, and Abbottabad. Torrential rains on Thursday night resulted in flash floods and landslides. In the Maidan Sori Pao area of Lower Dir, a house collapse claimed five lives and injured four others. Meanwhile, rescue efforts are ongoing amidst rising water levels, which pose a continuous threat.

Further devastation has been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan's Ghizer district, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where flash floods have destroyed infrastructure and blocked essential highways. Authorities have issued travel advisories and rescue teams are actively working to evacuate and provide aid to impacted families. Precautionary measures continue to be emphasized amid the adverse weather conditions.

