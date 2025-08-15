Tragedy Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Jammu and Kashmir Village

A devastating cloudburst has claimed the lives of 60 people in Chisoti village, Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, with many still missing. Despite challenging weather conditions, rescuers are urgently searching for survivors among the destruction.

Amid the disaster, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned administrative preparedness, given prior rain forecasts between August 13 and 15. Rescuers pulled 46 bodies, including security personnel, from the debris while managing to rescue many others, leaving families in anguish over missing loved ones.

The tragedy comes nine days after similar floods in Uttarakhand. Leaders, including Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, are reviewing rescue operations, while extra resources have been deployed to cope with the extensive devastation.