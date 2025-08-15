Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Jammu and Kashmir Village

A cloudburst hit Chisoti village in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in a death toll of 60 and many others injured or missing. Rescuers, battling intermittent rains, strive to find survivors amid questions of administrative oversight due to prior weather forecasts predicting heavy rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar/Jammu | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Jammu and Kashmir Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating cloudburst has claimed the lives of 60 people in Chisoti village, Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, with many still missing. Despite challenging weather conditions, rescuers are urgently searching for survivors among the destruction.

Amid the disaster, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned administrative preparedness, given prior rain forecasts between August 13 and 15. Rescuers pulled 46 bodies, including security personnel, from the debris while managing to rescue many others, leaving families in anguish over missing loved ones.

The tragedy comes nine days after similar floods in Uttarakhand. Leaders, including Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, are reviewing rescue operations, while extra resources have been deployed to cope with the extensive devastation.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025