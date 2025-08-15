Tragedy Strikes: Cloudburst Devastates Jammu and Kashmir Village
A cloudburst hit Chisoti village in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in a death toll of 60 and many others injured or missing. Rescuers, battling intermittent rains, strive to find survivors amid questions of administrative oversight due to prior weather forecasts predicting heavy rain.
Country:
- India
A devastating cloudburst has claimed the lives of 60 people in Chisoti village, Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, with many still missing. Despite challenging weather conditions, rescuers are urgently searching for survivors among the destruction.
Amid the disaster, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned administrative preparedness, given prior rain forecasts between August 13 and 15. Rescuers pulled 46 bodies, including security personnel, from the debris while managing to rescue many others, leaving families in anguish over missing loved ones.
The tragedy comes nine days after similar floods in Uttarakhand. Leaders, including Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, are reviewing rescue operations, while extra resources have been deployed to cope with the extensive devastation.
