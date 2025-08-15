Tragedy Strikes: Three Workers Die in Drainage Chamber

In a tragic accident in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday, three workers lost their lives due to suffocation inside a drainage chamber. The incident happened in the Nigdi area, as confirmed by local authorities.

The workers, identified as Datta Holare, Lakhan Dhawre, and Sahebrao Girsep, were carrying out their duties related to optical fiber cable installation when they were overwhelmed by hazardous conditions in the chamber.

Police have launched a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event, aiming to ensure accountability and prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)