Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Wall Collapse Claims Young Lives Amid Torrential Rains

A tragic incident in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar led to the death of two young boys due to a wall collapse amid heavy rain. The police have launched an investigation under negligence charges as efforts continue to determine the ownership and structural integrity of the wall involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:50 IST
Tragedy in Delhi: Wall Collapse Claims Young Lives Amid Torrential Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, two boys, aged nine and ten, lost their lives following the collapse of a wall amidst heavy rains and waterlogging. The incident, which took place on Thursday evening near Hanuman Mandir in Basant Nagar, has prompted a police investigation.

The police, armed with a disaster management team, responded swiftly to a distress call about the collapse. Unfortunately, despite rescue efforts, the children, both originally from Bihar, were pronounced dead upon arrival at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

While initial reports suggested the wall belonged to the Delhi Development Authority, ongoing investigations are considering the possibility of it being under the Public Works Department's jurisdiction. Authorities are conducting debris clearance work and inspecting nearby structures for safety as part of legal proceedings following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025