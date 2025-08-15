Tragedy in Delhi: Wall Collapse Claims Young Lives Amid Torrential Rains
A tragic incident in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar led to the death of two young boys due to a wall collapse amid heavy rain. The police have launched an investigation under negligence charges as efforts continue to determine the ownership and structural integrity of the wall involved.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic event in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, two boys, aged nine and ten, lost their lives following the collapse of a wall amidst heavy rains and waterlogging. The incident, which took place on Thursday evening near Hanuman Mandir in Basant Nagar, has prompted a police investigation.
The police, armed with a disaster management team, responded swiftly to a distress call about the collapse. Unfortunately, despite rescue efforts, the children, both originally from Bihar, were pronounced dead upon arrival at AIIMS Trauma Centre.
While initial reports suggested the wall belonged to the Delhi Development Authority, ongoing investigations are considering the possibility of it being under the Public Works Department's jurisdiction. Authorities are conducting debris clearance work and inspecting nearby structures for safety as part of legal proceedings following the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- wall collapse
- heavy rain
- waterlogging
- Vasant Vihar
- negligence
- Bihar
- DDA
- PWD
- AIIMS
ALSO READ
Bihar Boosts ASHA and Mamta Workers' Honorarium Ahead of Elections
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar Government for Delayed Honorarium Hike for Health Workers
Parliamentary Pandemonium: Opposition Disrupts Rajya Sabha over Bihar Electoral Roll Revision
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition MPs against the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Bihar Draft Electoral Rolls Published Amid Controversy