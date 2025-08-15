Tragedy in Delhi: Wall Collapse Claims Young Lives Amid Torrential Rains

In a tragic event in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar, two boys, aged nine and ten, lost their lives following the collapse of a wall amidst heavy rains and waterlogging. The incident, which took place on Thursday evening near Hanuman Mandir in Basant Nagar, has prompted a police investigation.

The police, armed with a disaster management team, responded swiftly to a distress call about the collapse. Unfortunately, despite rescue efforts, the children, both originally from Bihar, were pronounced dead upon arrival at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

While initial reports suggested the wall belonged to the Delhi Development Authority, ongoing investigations are considering the possibility of it being under the Public Works Department's jurisdiction. Authorities are conducting debris clearance work and inspecting nearby structures for safety as part of legal proceedings following the incident.

