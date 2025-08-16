Hurricane Erin Intensifies: A Major Threat Looms
Hurricane Erin has strengthened into a category 2 storm with winds reaching 100 mph. Positioned 250 miles northeast of Anguilla, it's predicted to escalate into a major hurricane over the weekend, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 08:46 IST
Hurricane Erin, currently classified as a category 2 storm, has rapidly intensified, as reported by the U.S. National Hurricane Center on Friday.
The hurricane is situated 250 miles east-northeast of Anguilla, carrying maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, according to the Miami-based forecaster.
Experts predict a rapid intensification, expecting the storm to become a major hurricane this weekend, posing significant risks in its path.
