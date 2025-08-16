California Coastal Commission vs. SpaceX: A Battle Over West Coast Launches

The California Coastal Commission has reiterated its opposition to SpaceX's expansion plans on the West Coast. On Thursday, the commission voted against SpaceX's proposal to nearly double its annual Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base, increasing the number from 50 to 95.

This vote echoes a similar decision made last October when the commission opposed an increase from 36 to 50 launches, citing concerns over environmental and coastal impacts.

However, despite the commission's stance, it is within the jurisdiction of the U.S. government to override these concerns and grant approval for SpaceX's launch expansion plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)