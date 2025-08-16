Left Menu

Return to White: Guwahati Traffic Police Revamp for Efficiency

The Guwahati Traffic Police have reverted to wearing white uniforms after eight years to standardize attire across the state and boost efficiency. This move follows a comprehensive review considering feedback from personnel, road safety experts, and the public, highlighting the white uniform's approachability and professionalism.

Guwahati | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:31 IST
In a bid to enhance uniformity and operational efficiency, the Guwahati Traffic Police have returned to wearing white uniforms after an eight-year hiatus. The decision was made after a thorough review of functional needs and feedback from stakeholders.

Previously, the traffic police had swapped their traditional white attire for navy-blue trousers and sky-blue shirts in 2017, aiming for greater comfort and visibility. However, the white uniform has long been associated with a professional and approachable image on the streets.

This change came after considering input from road safety experts, the police force, and the public, who valued the historical symbolism of the white uniform in traffic management.

