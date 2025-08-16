Return to White: Guwahati Traffic Police Revamp for Efficiency

In a bid to enhance uniformity and operational efficiency, the Guwahati Traffic Police have returned to wearing white uniforms after an eight-year hiatus. The decision was made after a thorough review of functional needs and feedback from stakeholders.

Previously, the traffic police had swapped their traditional white attire for navy-blue trousers and sky-blue shirts in 2017, aiming for greater comfort and visibility. However, the white uniform has long been associated with a professional and approachable image on the streets.

This change came after considering input from road safety experts, the police force, and the public, who valued the historical symbolism of the white uniform in traffic management.

(With inputs from agencies.)