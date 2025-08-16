Tragedy Strikes: Fire Erupts in Plastic Factory

A tragic incident unfolded early today at a plastic floor mat manufacturing unit in Nagarthapet, near K R Market, resulting in at least one fatality, according to police reports.

The deceased has been identified as Madan Singh, originally from Rajasthan, who resided on the building's top floor. Authorities suspect that his family may still be trapped within the inferno.

Efforts to control the blaze, which erupted around 3:14 am, continued throughout the day, involving eight fire vehicles and over 55 firefighters. Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire as rescue operations persist.