Tragedy Strikes: Fire Erupts in Plastic Factory
A devastating fire broke out at a plastic floor mat manufacturing unit in Nagarthapet, claiming one life and leaving several others potentially trapped. The blaze, difficult to extinguish due to stored materials, prompted a large firefighting response. The rescue operation is ongoing amidst an investigation into the cause.
A tragic incident unfolded early today at a plastic floor mat manufacturing unit in Nagarthapet, near K R Market, resulting in at least one fatality, according to police reports.
The deceased has been identified as Madan Singh, originally from Rajasthan, who resided on the building's top floor. Authorities suspect that his family may still be trapped within the inferno.
Efforts to control the blaze, which erupted around 3:14 am, continued throughout the day, involving eight fire vehicles and over 55 firefighters. Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire as rescue operations persist.
