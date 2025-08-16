Devastating Monsoon Rains Claim Hundreds of Lives in Northwest Pakistan

Tragedy strikes northwest Pakistan as more than 300 people perish following relentless monsoon rains and floods, local authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Emergency services are tirelessly working to manage blocked roads and continue rescue efforts, bolstered by the release of urgent funds while meteorologists predict the heavy rain will persist till August 21, bringing with it devastation through cloud bursts, flash floods, and landslides.

The region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been particularly impacted, with Buner district and Shangla experiencing significant loss of life and structural damage. Relief operations, including the establishment of medical camps and distribution of cooked meals, are underway, with military and civilian teams leading the charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)