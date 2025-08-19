Left Menu

Staff Shortage Plagues Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board

Almost half of the sanctioned posts in the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board remain unfilled, impacting the effectiveness of the pollution watchdog. An RTI by activist Amit Gupta highlighted the vacancy issue, showing 355 out of 732 posts are vacant, affecting pollution monitoring efforts across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:42 IST
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) is grappling with a significant staff shortage, with nearly 49% of its sanctioned positions vacant as per a Right to Information (RTI) query. The lack of personnel is hampering the board's ability to effectively manage pollution levels across the state.

As of August 1, 2025, the UPPCB had a sanctioned strength of 732 posts, out of which 355 remain unfilled. While efforts are underway to address the issue, with requisitions sent to the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission for filling 115 vacant Group C positions, the process is yet to be completed.

The vacancies are impacting the board's capacity to monitor pollution, especially in critical areas like Noida, one of the most polluted cities, with only a handful of staff present. Despite directives from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal to fill these roles, the shortage remains a pressing concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

