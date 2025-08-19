Staff Shortage Plagues Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board
Almost half of the sanctioned posts in the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board remain unfilled, impacting the effectiveness of the pollution watchdog. An RTI by activist Amit Gupta highlighted the vacancy issue, showing 355 out of 732 posts are vacant, affecting pollution monitoring efforts across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) is grappling with a significant staff shortage, with nearly 49% of its sanctioned positions vacant as per a Right to Information (RTI) query. The lack of personnel is hampering the board's ability to effectively manage pollution levels across the state.
As of August 1, 2025, the UPPCB had a sanctioned strength of 732 posts, out of which 355 remain unfilled. While efforts are underway to address the issue, with requisitions sent to the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission for filling 115 vacant Group C positions, the process is yet to be completed.
The vacancies are impacting the board's capacity to monitor pollution, especially in critical areas like Noida, one of the most polluted cities, with only a handful of staff present. Despite directives from the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal to fill these roles, the shortage remains a pressing concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
From Trade to FDI: A Radical Shift in Measuring Global Supply Chain Participation
Sporting Highlights: Triumphs and Challenges Across the Globe
Uttar Pradesh Grapples with Rising Floodwaters Amidst Torrential Rain
Torrential Downpour Paralyzes Thirteen Districts in Uttar Pradesh: Rivers Swell Beyond Danger Levels
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Wall Collapse and Fatal Vehicle Incident in Uttar Pradesh