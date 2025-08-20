Tragic Bus Crash in Afghanistan Highlights Road Safety Issues

A horrific bus crash in northwestern Afghanistan has claimed the lives of at least 79 people, including 19 children. The accident, confirmed by Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani, occurred as the bus collided with a truck and a motorbike, resulting in a massive fire.

The tragedy unfolded around 8:30 pm local time in Herat province, according to Tolo News. Two other individuals sustained injuries in the crash. The incident draws attention to Afghanistan's frequent traffic accidents, often attributed to inadequate road conditions and driver negligence.

This catastrophe coincides with the forced return of nearly 1.8 million Afghans from Iran over recent months, alongside deportations from Pakistan and Turkiye. The Taliban has criticized the mass expulsions, advocating for the approximately 6 million Afghan refugees still abroad.