Tragic Bus Crash in Afghanistan Highlights Road Safety Issues
A devastating bus crash in northwestern Afghanistan resulted in 79 deaths, including 19 children. The tragic accident, involving a bus, truck, and motorbike, underscores the commonality of road accidents in the region due to poor road conditions.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
A horrific bus crash in northwestern Afghanistan has claimed the lives of at least 79 people, including 19 children. The accident, confirmed by Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani, occurred as the bus collided with a truck and a motorbike, resulting in a massive fire.
The tragedy unfolded around 8:30 pm local time in Herat province, according to Tolo News. Two other individuals sustained injuries in the crash. The incident draws attention to Afghanistan's frequent traffic accidents, often attributed to inadequate road conditions and driver negligence.
This catastrophe coincides with the forced return of nearly 1.8 million Afghans from Iran over recent months, alongside deportations from Pakistan and Turkiye. The Taliban has criticized the mass expulsions, advocating for the approximately 6 million Afghan refugees still abroad.
ALSO READ
Judicial Intervention Halts Trump’s Asylum Deportations
UNHCR urges Pakistan to stop forced returns of Afghan refugees
UNHCR Alarmed as Pakistan Plans Mass Return of Afghan Refugees
Pakistan Initiates Controversial Afghan Deportations Amid UN Concerns
Germany to Reduce State Benefits for Ukrainian Refugees