NDMC Cracks Down on Janpath's Mini Market Encroachments

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched a forceful eviction drive on Wednesday, targeting illegal street vendors and encroachments in Janpath's bustling mini market adjacent to Connaught Place.

Frequently visited by young shoppers for its budget-friendly clothes and artificial jewelry, the market is no stranger to civic actions aimed at curbing unauthorized activity.

A senior police official confirmed the peaceful completion of the operation, which was supported by around 30 personnel deployed to maintain law and order, highlighting NDMC's continuous campaign against illegal vending and encroachments throughout Lutyens' Delhi.

