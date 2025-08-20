MCD Meeting Spurs Initiatives for Cleaner and Safer Urban Living

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Standing Committee convened on Wednesday to deliberate on critical civic issues, aiming to improve urban living standards.

During the five-hour meeting chaired by Satya Sharma, members discussed various topics ranging from sanitation measures to stray cattle and dog management, emphasizing the corporation's broader responsibilities beyond waste management.

A significant proposal involved repurposing community halls for vocational training, while councillors highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of plastic bans and improved garbage management.

(With inputs from agencies.)