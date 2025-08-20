Left Menu

MCD Meeting Spurs Initiatives for Cleaner and Safer Urban Living

The Standing Committee of the MCD held discussions to enhance civic amenities, focusing on sanitation, stray animals, and public welfare. Emphasis was placed on accountability, the maintenance of public toilets, simplified building approvals, and vocational training. Councillors highlighted issues like stray cattle management and garbage disposal during the five-hour meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:38 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Standing Committee convened on Wednesday to deliberate on critical civic issues, aiming to improve urban living standards.

During the five-hour meeting chaired by Satya Sharma, members discussed various topics ranging from sanitation measures to stray cattle and dog management, emphasizing the corporation's broader responsibilities beyond waste management.

A significant proposal involved repurposing community halls for vocational training, while councillors highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of plastic bans and improved garbage management.

