India and Nepal Strengthen Ties with Newly Inaugurated Bridges

India and Nepal have inaugurated two bridges in Koshi Province to boost connectivity, following grant assistance from India. The 48.8-metre and 70-metre span modular bridges are part of a larger initiative to install ten steel bridges in the region, enhancing infrastructure affected by severe weather events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant step to enhance regional connectivity, India and Nepal have jointly inaugurated two new bridges in the Koshi Province. These projects, funded by Indian grant assistance, aim to reinforce infrastructure that has been compromised by adverse weather conditions.

The inauguration ceremony was conducted by the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, alongside Nepal's Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Devendra Dahal. They opened a 48.8-metre modular bridge over the Puwa Khola river in Ilam district.

Additionally, a 70-metre modular bridge over the Hewa Khola river in Panchthar district was also unveiled. Notably, this bridge stands as the longest of its kind in the region. These efforts are part of a commitment to install a total of ten prefabricated steel bridges to bolster road infrastructure across Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

