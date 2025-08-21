Rising Waters: Godavari's Surge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage
The Godavari River at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage witnessed an inflow and outflow of over 10 lakh cusecs, triggering the first-level warning in multiple districts. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warns of escalating flood intensity, urging riverbank residents to stay vigilant as water levels continue to rise.
- Country:
- India
Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district experienced a surge, with water inflows exceeding 10 lakh cusecs by Thursday morning, according to officials.
Prakhar Jain, the Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), reported a significant rise in the Godavari River's level.
'Flood intensity is increasing along the Godavari. At Dowleswaram (Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage), inflow and outflow hit 10.03 lakh cusecs,' Jain stated in an official press release. He noted that a first-level warning has been issued, specifically alerting several districts, including Alluri Sitaramaraju, East Godavari, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru, and West Godavari, about potential impacts.
Additionally, Jain highlighted that the Godavari River's water level at Bhadrachalam in Telangana had climbed to 50.08 feet. Residents along the riverbanks have been advised to remain cautious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Contentious Office Allocations Trigger Eviction Warnings in Delhi Assembly
Deadly Global Floods Underscore Urgent Need for Early Warning Systems
Yamuna's Threatening Dance: Delhi's River Levels Signal Flood Warning
Rising Waters: Yamuna Nears Warning Level in Delhi
Yamuna River Nears Warning Levels: Delhi on Alert