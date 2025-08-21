Left Menu

Rising Waters: Godavari's Surge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage

The Godavari River at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage witnessed an inflow and outflow of over 10 lakh cusecs, triggering the first-level warning in multiple districts. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warns of escalating flood intensity, urging riverbank residents to stay vigilant as water levels continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:50 IST
Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district experienced a surge, with water inflows exceeding 10 lakh cusecs by Thursday morning, according to officials.

Prakhar Jain, the Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), reported a significant rise in the Godavari River's level.

'Flood intensity is increasing along the Godavari. At Dowleswaram (Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage), inflow and outflow hit 10.03 lakh cusecs,' Jain stated in an official press release. He noted that a first-level warning has been issued, specifically alerting several districts, including Alluri Sitaramaraju, East Godavari, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru, and West Godavari, about potential impacts.

Additionally, Jain highlighted that the Godavari River's water level at Bhadrachalam in Telangana had climbed to 50.08 feet. Residents along the riverbanks have been advised to remain cautious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

