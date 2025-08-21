Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc in Maharashtra's Nanded District

Twelve individuals have died due to floods in Maharashtra's Nanded district since August 14, according to official reports released on Thursday.

The initial reports also highlighted the deaths of 142 animals and the destruction of crops on 4.47 lakh hectares across 1,299 villages. Additionally, the State Disaster Response Force has rescued 386 residents to date.

While the rains have ceased, connections to some villages remain severed, information from district authorities confirmed, as rescue teams strive to restore links and provide aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)