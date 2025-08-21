Left Menu

Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc in Maharashtra's Nanded District

Since August 14, floods have claimed twelve lives in Maharashtra's Nanded district. The floods have led to the death of 142 animals and destroyed crops over 4.47 lakh hectares. Efforts are underway to re-establish links to isolated villages, and aid has been distributed to some affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:53 IST
Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc in Maharashtra's Nanded District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve individuals have died due to floods in Maharashtra's Nanded district since August 14, according to official reports released on Thursday.

The initial reports also highlighted the deaths of 142 animals and the destruction of crops on 4.47 lakh hectares across 1,299 villages. Additionally, the State Disaster Response Force has rescued 386 residents to date.

While the rains have ceased, connections to some villages remain severed, information from district authorities confirmed, as rescue teams strive to restore links and provide aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025