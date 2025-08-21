Left Menu

The Great Mayan Jungle: A Tri-National Conservation Effort

Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize have announced efforts to establish the Great Mayan Jungle Biocultural Corridor. Spanning over 14 million acres, this reserve aims to protect the region from threats like criminal gangs, deforestation, and illegal logging. Success hinges on security, local community support, and avoiding destructive development projects.

21-08-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize have revealed an ambitious plan to create the Great Mayan Jungle Biocultural Corridor, a massive nature reserve extending over 14 million acres across the three nations. Envisioned as vital to preserving biodiversity, the project will also require substantial security efforts to dislodge criminal gangs and counter illegal activities such as logging and ranching.

Mexican and Guatemalan environment ministers stressed the necessity of ensuring a secure environment, emphasizing that meaningful conservation efforts must be backed by law enforcement and military presence. Key to the initiative's success will be transforming local communities into allies through economic alternatives, helping them dissociate from illicit trades.

Governments have committed to avoiding large-scale economic development projects within the reserve area. In a symbolic gesture, the Guatemalan president recently terminated a long-standing petroleum contract, reinforcing dedication to conservation over commercial interests. Plans include establishing an Indigenous advisory council to oversee any proposed developmental initiatives within the reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

