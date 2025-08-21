The Great Mayan Jungle: A Tri-National Conservation Effort
Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize have announced efforts to establish the Great Mayan Jungle Biocultural Corridor. Spanning over 14 million acres, this reserve aims to protect the region from threats like criminal gangs, deforestation, and illegal logging. Success hinges on security, local community support, and avoiding destructive development projects.
Mexico, Guatemala, and Belize have revealed an ambitious plan to create the Great Mayan Jungle Biocultural Corridor, a massive nature reserve extending over 14 million acres across the three nations. Envisioned as vital to preserving biodiversity, the project will also require substantial security efforts to dislodge criminal gangs and counter illegal activities such as logging and ranching.
Mexican and Guatemalan environment ministers stressed the necessity of ensuring a secure environment, emphasizing that meaningful conservation efforts must be backed by law enforcement and military presence. Key to the initiative's success will be transforming local communities into allies through economic alternatives, helping them dissociate from illicit trades.
Governments have committed to avoiding large-scale economic development projects within the reserve area. In a symbolic gesture, the Guatemalan president recently terminated a long-standing petroleum contract, reinforcing dedication to conservation over commercial interests. Plans include establishing an Indigenous advisory council to oversee any proposed developmental initiatives within the reserve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Earthquake Rocks Guatemala's Coast: Residents Report Tremors
Justice Served: Convictions in 2017 Guatemalan Youth Shelter Fire
Justice for 41: Convictions in Tragic Guatemalan Youth Facility Fire
Guatemalan Tragedy: Justice Finally Served in Deadly Shelter Fire
Cross-Border Connections: Mexico and Guatemala's Plan to Extend the Maya Train