Northeast India's Green Light for Growth: A Look at Recent Infrastructure Approvals

The Environment Ministry has approved 29 infrastructure projects in Northeast India, with Assam receiving the most approvals. The decision underscores efforts to balance development with ecological considerations amid climate challenges impacting agriculture in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Environment Ministry has greenlit 29 major infrastructure projects across Northeastern states over the last two years, as informed to Parliament on Thursday.

According to Minister of State for Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh, 29 environmental clearances were granted between April 1, 2023, and August 17, 2025. Assam led with 17 approvals, followed by Tripura with six, Meghalaya with three, and one each for Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Sikkim.

The clearance process, Singh emphasized, involves detailed steps to address ecological concerns. Though not directly addressing a Jamia Millia Islamia report on climate impacts, Singh highlighted government strategies to combat climate variability in agriculture, involving national missions and local collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

