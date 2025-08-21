Tragic Gas Leak at Medley Pharma: Four Lives Lost

A gas leak disaster at a pharmaceutical plant in Maharashtra, India, resulted in the tragic deaths of four workers and left two more injured, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred at the Medley Pharma facility and was identified as a nitrogen gas leak, stated Palghar district's Resident Deputy Collector, Subhash Bhagade. The official could not confirm the number of workers present during the leak.

The injured individuals are receiving medical care in a hospital, while the plant has been temporarily shut down as part of the investigation. Medley Pharma has yet to issue a statement in response to the incident, as per reports from Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)