Tragic Landslide in Guinea: Devastation Strikes Rural Community

A devastating landslide struck a rural community just outside Guinea's capital, Conakry, on Wednesday night, leading to a tragic loss of life, as reported by local authorities. At least 11 individuals have been confirmed dead, and efforts to locate additional victims persist.

The catastrophe unfolded in Maneah, part of the Coyah Prefecture, as torrential rains battled the area. Kone Pepe, a resident, recounted the horror of witnessing the mountain's section succumb to the rain, engulfing homes in its perilous path. 'It was around 7 pm. It was raining, and suddenly I saw the mountain come off,' he shared.

This event highlights the broader climate struggles facing West Africa, where last year's record floods killed over 1,000 and displaced hundreds of thousands. These conditions emphasize the urgent need for effective emergency management measures throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)