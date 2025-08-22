Tragic Landslide in Guinea: Devastation Strikes Rural Community
A landslide caused by heavy rains devastated a rural community near Guinea's capital, Conakry, killing at least 11 people. The slide occurred in Maneah and has left another 10 seriously injured. Officials fear the death toll could rise as search and rescue operations continue amidst ongoing heavy rain.
- Country:
- Guinea
A devastating landslide struck a rural community just outside Guinea's capital, Conakry, on Wednesday night, leading to a tragic loss of life, as reported by local authorities. At least 11 individuals have been confirmed dead, and efforts to locate additional victims persist.
The catastrophe unfolded in Maneah, part of the Coyah Prefecture, as torrential rains battled the area. Kone Pepe, a resident, recounted the horror of witnessing the mountain's section succumb to the rain, engulfing homes in its perilous path. 'It was around 7 pm. It was raining, and suddenly I saw the mountain come off,' he shared.
This event highlights the broader climate struggles facing West Africa, where last year's record floods killed over 1,000 and displaced hundreds of thousands. These conditions emphasize the urgent need for effective emergency management measures throughout the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rescue Efforts Intensify in Uttarkashi Flash Floods Disaster
Tragic Suspension Bridge Collapse in Xinjiang: Lives Lost in Scenic Disaster
Jharkhand's Battle Against Natural Disasters: Lightning Strikes and Drowning Claims 431 Lives in Three Months
Swift Rescue Efforts Amid Dharali Disaster
Tragic Toll: Disaster Strikes Jharkhand