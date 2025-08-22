Left Menu

Tragic Landslide in Guinea: Devastation Strikes Rural Community

A landslide caused by heavy rains devastated a rural community near Guinea's capital, Conakry, killing at least 11 people. The slide occurred in Maneah and has left another 10 seriously injured. Officials fear the death toll could rise as search and rescue operations continue amidst ongoing heavy rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 22-08-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 01:05 IST
Tragic Landslide in Guinea: Devastation Strikes Rural Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guinea

A devastating landslide struck a rural community just outside Guinea's capital, Conakry, on Wednesday night, leading to a tragic loss of life, as reported by local authorities. At least 11 individuals have been confirmed dead, and efforts to locate additional victims persist.

The catastrophe unfolded in Maneah, part of the Coyah Prefecture, as torrential rains battled the area. Kone Pepe, a resident, recounted the horror of witnessing the mountain's section succumb to the rain, engulfing homes in its perilous path. 'It was around 7 pm. It was raining, and suddenly I saw the mountain come off,' he shared.

This event highlights the broader climate struggles facing West Africa, where last year's record floods killed over 1,000 and displaced hundreds of thousands. These conditions emphasize the urgent need for effective emergency management measures throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025