Transforming Bihar: Power Plants, Connectivity, and Healthcare Initiatives

In a significant developmental push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a slew of projects worth Rs 6,880 crore in Bihar's Gayaji district. Among these, the 660 MW Buxar thermal power plant is set to bolster the region's energy generation and meet rising electricity demands.

Additionally, Modi flagged off two new trains, enhancing rail connectivity and promoting tourism, particularly around key Buddhist sites. The inauguration of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Muzaffarpur represents a major step towards elevating healthcare access in Bihar, offering advanced cancer treatment facilities.

Urban infrastructure received a boost with the inauguration of a new sewerage treatment plant and a foundation stone-laying for multiple urban development projects. Also highlighted were improvements in road connectivity, promising to ease congestion, reduce travel times, and bolster regional mobility.

