Mamata Banerjee's Legacy: The Unveiling of Kolkata's Metro Expansion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opts out of attending the inauguration of new metro routes by PM Modi, emphasizing that these projects were sanctioned during her tenure as India's Railway Minister. Banerjee reflects on her role in planning the metro infrastructure expansion across Kolkata, a legacy she cherishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:28 IST
In a significant move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has chosen to skip the inauguration of three new metro routes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Banerjee has asserted that the groundwork for these projects was laid during her term as Railway Minister, highlighting her contribution to Kolkata's metro infrastructure.

The Prime Minister is set to visit West Bengal to unveil infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,200 crore, including three pivotal metro stretches, aiming to further enhance the city's public transport system.

Banerjee's absence at the event echoes her disapproval of recent issues concerning migrants from West Bengal in BJP-governed regions. She nostalgically recalled her times as Railway Minister under both the NDA and Congress-led UPA administrations, stressing her role in the extension of Kolkata's metro network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

