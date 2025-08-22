Tragedy Amidst Celebrations: The Devastating Impact of Pakistan's Flash Floods

In a heartbreaking incident, Noor Muhammad found his wedding plans shattered by the devastating flash floods that swept through Pakistan, claiming the lives of 23 of his family members. Two days before his wedding, Muhammad had a joyful conversation with his mother, unaware it would be their last.

The catastrophic floods, exacerbated by intensified monsoon rains linked to climate change, have led to significant destruction in mountainous regions of Pakistan. The village of Qadir Nagar in Buner district was among the hardest hit, accounting for over 200 of the total 400 deaths since August 15 in the northwest.

Officials warn that more storms and rains are expected, and the impact of global warming is feared to worsen future monsoons. The ongoing rescue efforts, reinforced by military assistance, continue to recover missing persons amid this massive disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)