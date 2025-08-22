Policy Paralysis: Mumbai's Road to Ruin

The Congress party has criticized the Maharashtra government, led by the BJP, alleging a 'policy paralysis' as the reason for pothole-ridden roads in Mumbai. The opposition claims a lack of coordination among agencies has left Mumbaikars commuting through crater-like roads daily.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant pointed fingers at Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who have promised America-like and Dubai-like infrastructure. The Congress has accused them of failing to implement a pre-poll promise of toll waivers in Mumbai.

Due to financial constraints, the government extended toll collections by IRB until 2029 for heavy vehicles. Transfer of flyovers to the city's civic body was expedited, but a lack of funds led to responsibility jugglery between various authorities, showcasing what Sawant calls 'whimsical governance'.

(With inputs from agencies.)