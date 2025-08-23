Left Menu

Tragic LPG Tanker Fire Claims Lives in Hoshiarpur

An LPG tanker fire on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road resulted in the death of two people, injuring several others and engulfing shops and homes. The fire began after a collision, according to officials. Emergency services were dispatched promptly to control the blaze and assist the injured.

A tragic incident occurred late Friday night, claiming two lives and injuring several others when an LPG tanker caught fire on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road. Officials reported that the fire rapidly spread, engulfing about 15 shops and multiple homes in the vicinity of Mandiala Adda.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik swiftly arrived at the scene to oversee emergency rescue operations. Initial investigations suggest that a collision with another vehicle sparked the tanker fire. Authorities immediately dispatched fire tenders and ambulances to the site.

As firefighting efforts brought the blaze under control, Civil Surgeon Pawan Kumar confirmed two fatalities and said 18 to 20 injured victims were admitted to the hospital. He noted that five to six patients with severe burns had been transferred to another medical institute for advanced treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

