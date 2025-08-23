Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Water Breakthrough: AMRUT 2.0's Swift Progress

An ambitious water supply project in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city under the AMRUT 2.0 initiative has made significant progress, achieving 82% of its physical goals. Scheduled for partial commissioning by October 31, this project, sanctioned by the Centre in February 2023, aims to fulfill the city's water demands projected for 2052, the Chief Minister's Office announced.

The Rs 2,740.75 crore scheme includes critical works such as jackwell and pumping stations, a raw water pipeline, and a water treatment plant, many of which are nearing completion. Despite initial delays due to environmental clearances and land approvals, Rs 1,891.42 crore has already been invested, ensuring a notable increase in current water supply levels.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Bombay High Court's committee are closely monitoring the project to ensure timely delivery. The CM stated that upon completion, this project would significantly improve water infrastructure, supporting the city's growth as an industrial hub. The project is set to be fully operational by December 2026.