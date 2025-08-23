Left Menu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Water Breakthrough: AMRUT 2.0's Swift Progress

The ambitious water supply project in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, is 82% complete, with partial operations beginning by October 31. Projected to meet the 2052 demand for a population of 33.17 lakh, the project faced delays due to statutory approvals but is now set for phased completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:28 IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Water Breakthrough: AMRUT 2.0's Swift Progress
  • Country:
  • India

An ambitious water supply project in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city under the AMRUT 2.0 initiative has made significant progress, achieving 82% of its physical goals. Scheduled for partial commissioning by October 31, this project, sanctioned by the Centre in February 2023, aims to fulfill the city's water demands projected for 2052, the Chief Minister's Office announced.

The Rs 2,740.75 crore scheme includes critical works such as jackwell and pumping stations, a raw water pipeline, and a water treatment plant, many of which are nearing completion. Despite initial delays due to environmental clearances and land approvals, Rs 1,891.42 crore has already been invested, ensuring a notable increase in current water supply levels.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Bombay High Court's committee are closely monitoring the project to ensure timely delivery. The CM stated that upon completion, this project would significantly improve water infrastructure, supporting the city's growth as an industrial hub. The project is set to be fully operational by December 2026.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025